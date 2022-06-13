Amber Heard says social media was “unfair” on her first interview after Johnny Depp verdict

The actress said that she understands the reasons why the jury and the public believed Depp was innocent.

The trial in which Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other is still giving a lot to talk about. After the jury in the court of Virginia issued a ruling in favor of the actor, and established that the actress must pay him 10.35 million dollars for defaming him in the article she wrote for The Washington Post, Amber Heard speaks about it for the first time.

After the final verdict, the parties involved have already made their first statements. Johnny thanked his fans with a video on TikTok and also stated that the jury “gave him his life back”. Heard released a statement in which she said she was “devastated” by the ruling in favor of her ex-husband and even one of her spokespersons pointed out that the court’s decision would affect the #MeToo movement.

Now, after being away from public exposure for a few weeks, Heard offered her first television interview and it was NBC’s Today show, that questioned the Aquaman star about her opinion on the verdict.

The actress revealed that she understands why the Virginia jury reached its verdict in Depp’s favor. “I don’t blame them,” Heard said. “I actually understand it. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

.@savannahguthrie sat down for an exclusive conversation with #AmberHeard. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair,” Heard shared, in reference to social media representation. pic.twitter.com/56Ju7pYg1x — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

However, she spoke about the negative coverage she faced on social media and reaffirmed that she received unfair treatment.

“I don’t care what one thinks of me or the judgments they want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume that the average person should know those things. So I don’t take it personally,” Heard said.

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation, the actress concluded.

Amber is referring to the overwhelming reaction from users on social media, especially Tiktok in which videos mocking her, calling her a liar, and fake news about her testimonies on the trial circulated throughout the six-week-long trial. Users went as far as to use misogynistic slurs to refer to the actress.

Amber Heard’s full interview will be aired Tuesday and Wednesday on “Today,” and Friday on “Dateline” at 8 p.m. EST.









