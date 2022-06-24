Amber Heard and Johnny Depp failed to reach a settlement in court

Today was the day set by the judge to reach a settlement.

Some weeks ago, the Fairfax court in Virginia reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case. The jury decided to rule in Depp’s favor in all of his defamation accusations against his ex-wife, while they granted Heard one of the points in her counter-suit. The jury fixed compensatory damages in 10.35 million dollars in Depp’s favor, minus 2 million awarded to Heard, which means that the Aquaman actress has to pay Depp 8.35 million dollars.

Judge Penney Azcarate then set June 24, as the date to reach the final verdict, giving both sides time to get a settlement or appean in Heard’s case. It seems the case it’s not over since it has been reported that both legal teams failed to reach a settlement. A spokesperson for Amber Heard declared that “you don’t ask for a pardon if you’re innocent. And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you’re right.”

During today’s audience, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, asked the judge for a hearing since they considered there were some inconsistencies in the process. Judge Azcarate denied the motion claiming that this was a long trial of six weeks and she didn’t find it necessary to make it even longer, at least regarding this part of the process. So, Heard’s team only has the appeal resource to change the verdict.

As we’ve seen in the aftermath of the verdict, Amber Heard’s team has assured that they will be appealing the jury’s decision. Although Depp’s team hinted that they could reach a payment agreement since he’s not interested in money, Heard’s reputation is at stake and appealing would be the natural thing to do to try and change the perception the public has on her now.

So, what now? Heard’s team has to wait 21 days to file the appeal, after that time, she has 30 days to file it and notify the other party. The case then would be transferred to the Court of Appeals of Virginia. Still, it could take a long time before this case is finally over if Amber Heard does file the appeal.

Also, according to Virginia law, in order for Heard to file the appeal she has to pay first a bond, which is the 8.35 million dollars set by the judge. This law was implemented to avoid people from appealing to skip the payment of compensations. A close source of Heard, declared that the actress is broke and has no money to pay Depp for compensations.

