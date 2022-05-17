The time Amber Heard was almost sentenced to 10 years in prison in Australia

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard even posted a very cringey video to apologize for committing a crime in Australia.

Now that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are having a ridiculously public trial, stories about the couple have re-emerged on social media. Johnny Depp, the classic Hollywood bad boy, has had some minor incidents with the law in the past. However, fans have remembered that this isn’t Amber Heard’s first brush with the law.

Many have now remembered an embarrassing incident in Australia, and it’s an even more cringey video in which the then newlywed couple apologized for trying to smuggle their dogs, Pistol and Boo, and falsifying documents to do so.

In case you don’t remember, the couple traveled to Australia in a private jet with their two pups, and although they were told beforehand that the country had very strict rules about animals and plants entering the country, they ignored them and decided to smuggle them along with false documentation.

Well, it turns out that the one registered as the owner of the dogs was Amber Heard alone; when it was discovered that they ignored the law, it was Heard the one accused. In October of 2015, Heard’s legal battle started, and even a trial was held. She was informed that in case she was found guilty, she could be facing a 10-years sentence.

At the now famous 2020 libel trial in London, one of Depp’s staff members, who had been working with the actor for the past eight years, declared that Heard had been told many times about the strict rules Australia had about bringing animals and that she wanted him to make a false declaration at the Australia trial; he also declared she asked her assistant to fake the necessary documentation to smuggle her two Yorkshire terriers.

In 2016, the couple posted the infamous video in which they apologized for their actions and talked about the importance of protecting the ecosystems by following local biological rules. The video went viral not only because it seemed quite random at the moment, but also because there wasn’t anything natural in their statements; it all felt quite scripted and not that well-read.

Before the video was posted, Amber Heard managed to emerge free of charges and avoid a long sentence in prison. In what many deemed as a quite anti-climatic conclusion to the incident, Amber Heard’s only punishment was paying a one-month good behavior bond of $1,000.

We don’t know, yet if she will come out victorious once again from this trial, but it seems that there’s a lot of misbehavior on both sides of what seems to be the most toxic Hollywood relationship in ages.

