Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of turning into a monster after consuming substances

The actress’ lawyers have revealed new accusations against the actor, which he denies.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has already begun and both actors who accuse each other of defamation, have already begun to draw their strong cards to win the lawsuit that is being discussed in a U.S. court.

According to information from AFP, Heard’s lawyers claimed that the actress lived a hell during her marriage with Depp, and according to her statements, the actor transformed himself when he drank alcohol and used drugs.

“Heard loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies, charismatic, charming, generous. He is the man she fell in love with, but unfortunately, the monster appeared when he drank or took drugs,” stated Elaine Bredehoft, the lawyer for the Aquaman star.

Bredehoft also made another strong accusation that had not been previously revealed, as she claimed Johnny sexually abused Amber during the time they were married.

The lawyer said that this happened on an occasion when the actor was in a drunken state, so with a bottle he sexually assaulted his then-wife.

Upon hearing these statements, Johnny was surprised and denied everything with his head, while the lawyer continued to relate the claims of the actress.

It should be noted that this is the first time that Amber makes these statements in public, after five years of arguing over their divorce.

Johnny Depp denies Amber Heard’s accusations

After the accusations that were made against him on Tuesday, the star of films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, released a statement through his official spokesman.

“This follows the pattern of her elaborate and erroneous claims, which have continued to change and evolve over time, for the purpose of impacting Hollywood. Amber has mastered and used this discourse to exploit a serious social movement,” the spokesperson said in reference to the #MeToo movement.

He also stated that these allegations were not within the original lawsuit filed by Heard in 2016, but arose after the actor filed the defamation lawsuit in 2019.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

