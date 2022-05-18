Amber Heard hasn’t completed her pledge to donate 7 million dollars because of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit

It was also revealed that Elon Musk made a donation to one the charities she chose.

Right after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a 7 million dollars settlement in 2016 for their divorce, the “Aquaman” actress declared that she would split the money and donate it to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; however, six years later, it hasn’t happened as she confessed during her testimony at the Virginia court.

While taking a stand, Amber Heard was questioned by Depp’s legal team to fulfill a cross-examination of pieces of evidence and one of their questions was that she had already fulfilled her pledge to make a donation. She not only denied doing so but also revealed that even her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk donated on her behalf.

According to Amber’s testimony, she is still planning to donate 3.5 million dollars to each charity but the current libel lawsuit by Johnny Depp, who is demanding up to 50 million dollars in damages, got in the way.

“I still fully intend on honoring all of my pledges,” Heard said. “I would love him to stop suing me so I can.”

Records show that by October 2018, Heard received the full settlement amount, but an ACLU executive who testified at the trial revealed that the organization has not yet received the 3.5 million dollars she promised and even said publicly, that she would donate to them.

It was also revealed that around half a million dollars were donated by her then-boyfriend Elon Musk on Amber’s behalf; Amber herself donated $350,000 and Johnny Depp made $100,000 in her name, summing up a total of 1.3 million dollars. However, the actress claims that this amount is not part of the pledge she made and is totally independent.

The ongoing trial follows a lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp in 2019 which accuses Amber Heard of defamation after the actress published an op-ed arguing she was a victim of domestic violence.

Up to this day, the evidence and testimonies are still under analysis by the jury who will determine if Depp is right or if Amber was indeed a victim of domestic violence, in which case she will receive 100 million dollars for abuse during their marriage.

