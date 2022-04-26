What does Amber Heard’s psychological profile reveal?

A group of experts analyzed the behavior of the actress in court.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp still continues to a lot to talk about; during the first two weeks that the process has been carried out in a court in Virginia, controversial evidence that both parties have presented to the jury came to light.

Depp accuses Amber of defamation and presented videos in which it is seen how the actress cheated on Depp with Elon Musk and James Franco. Also, a doctor confirmed that the actor had to suffer an amputation of his finger after an incident in Australia, which is related to a fight he allegedly had with his ex-wife.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: Johnny Depp closes his testimony by declaring he was a victim of domestic abuse

On the other hand, Heard accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of sexually abusing her during an argument they had. She also presented some messages in which Depp wrote to a friend that “I wish Amber would wake up in a trunk”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Following the accusations, specialists from the National Institutes of Mental Health analyzed the attitudes of Amber Heard, going through her contradictions regarding the alleged evidence she presented, as well as the testimony of her former assistant who assured the actress is stealing her story of abuse. All of these have generated some suspicions about the veracity of the stories.

Doctors suggest that Heard presents a pattern of unstable relationships, self-esteem problems, and difficulty managing emotions, which leads to impulsive reactions.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: Amber Heard copying Johnny Depp’s style during court hearings might be a very bold move

On the other hand, some experts have insinuated that according to her attitude, she could suffer from a borderline personality disorder, in which the person who suffers from it usually has episodes of anger, depression, and anxiety that can last from hours to several days.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In Amber’s case, experts claim that there is a lack of empathy since it was reported that she exercised violence against the actor, in addition to the fact that she used manipulation and infidelities were proven.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW





Podría interesarte