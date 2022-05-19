Amber Heard’s acting coach says she is “genuinely crying” during the trial against Johnny Depp

According to her acting coach, Amber had difficulty crying acting-wise.

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the last month, then you are certainly up to date about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial which is taking place in Virginia. As it was expected, several people have been testifying in favor of both actors, being the latest Amber’s sister Whitney and her former acting coach Kristina Sexton, who declared the actress’ tears were genuine.

In a prerecorded testimony, Kristina testified in favor of Amber, revealing that she became accustomed to seeing her crying during their acting lessons, mainly because she often had fights with her then-husband, Johnny Depp.

She also said that the relationship slowly went from being two love birds to constantly fighting and arguing.

“I would have to build in time because she’d be sobbing at the beginning of sessions, and we couldn’t work until we got her together”, Sexton said in a December 2019 deposition.

The acting coach also revealed that she could tell Heard’s tears were genuine because “ironically, she has a little difficulty crying acting-wise.”

Kristina also said she developed a good friendship with the actress and there were times when she invited her to spend vacations together, where she got the chance to see how her relationship with Johnny Depp.

According to Kristina, in the beginning, they used to be together all the time and in a very positive and healthy relationship, however as time went by, she started to see them grow apart and see less of them together. Especially in the last months, she often heard arguments before the acting lessons.

“I would say that last year they were together, probably 80 to 90% of our sessions began with her crying,” Sexton said.

Whitney Henriquez, Amber’s sister, took the stand in front of the jury to testify and claim she saw Depp fighting violently with her sister shortly after their wedding.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Hear libel trial will take place till the end of May and will give the legal teams of both parties to make a cross-examination of evidence while the jury will have to determine if Depp’s lawsuit for defamation against Heard is valid.

