Why Johnny Depp hasn’t even stared at Amber Heard during trial is revealed

While being on cross-examination, Amber Heard discussed on the stand why Johnny Depp won’t look her in the eyes.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial restarted after a week break, and Heard continued the direct examination with her lawyers helping her present her story at court. Also on Monday, it was Depp’s attorney’s turn to make a cross-examination on Heard with lawyer Camilla Vazquez making really poignant questions.

One of the subjects that Vazquez brought up right at the beginning of the cross-examination and that has become now viral on social media is the fact that Johnny Depp hasn’t even looked once at Heard during the entirety of the trial. Even before dealing with it a court, those who have been following the trial online had already noticed that Depp hasn’t shared a stare with his former ex-wife, and would be watching on the monitor screen (or making some drawings) while she’s on the stand.

Camille Vazquez opened the cross-examination by telling Heard: “Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you once this entire trial, has he?” to which Heard simply responded, “Not that I’ve noticed, no.” Vazquez continued by saying, “you know exactly why Mr. Depp won’t look back at you, don’t you?” Heard responded, “yes, I do.” So did Camille bring this back as relevant information and why does Heard know why Depp won’t look at her?

According to the story, on one of the last times the couple saw each other, Johnny Depp promised Heard that he would never look her in the eyes. Depp’s attorney played an audio extract of that meeting where Amber can be heard ‘begging’ Johnny for one last goodbye hug. This became relevant for Depp’s defense team because this happened after she filed for a restraining order against him.

In the audio played by Depp’s defense team, the actor can be heard telling Heard: “I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will not see my eyes again.” That meeting’s purpose was to discuss Heard’s restriction order and claims about domestic abuse Amber Heard placed at court.

It seems that Depp has kept his promise for the past six years. “As far as I know, he cannot look at me,” Heard assured the court.

