Amber Heard reveals how Johnny Depp reacted violently to her working with James Franco

The actress narrated a violent episode in which Johnny Depp reacted to the romantic scenes she had to shoot alongside James Franco.

Amber Heard took the stand in a Virginia court to tell her side of the story in the defamation case Johnny Depp began against her. As part of her deposition, she explained how the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor violently reacted when he heard that Heard was working with James Franco and needed to do some intimate scenes for the movie she was filming.

According to Heard, the violent incident in which Depp confronted her for allegedly having an extramarital relationship with James Franco happened in May 2014, right after she began shooting the film adaptation of “The Adderall Diaries” alongside James Franco in New York.

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of cheating on him with James Franco and Elon Musk, though she denies and claims their relationship started once the couple has broken up.

The actress explained that during her free time she traveled to Los Angeles or Boston to visit Depp, and it was in one of those private jets where everything happened.

When Heard was asked by her lawyer whether she had many arguments with her husband about Franco, she described the period as a “nightmare”.

“He was mad at me for taking a job with James Franco, he hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of having a secret thing with him in my past because we had done ‘Pineapple Express’ together”, said Heard.

She continued to explain Depp’s reaction when he knew about the intimate and romantic scenes she would perform with Franco.

“If I wasn’t explicit about what I was going to do, I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him,” Heard said.

According to Heard, prior to boarding a flight with Depp for Lily Rose-Depp’s birthday, the actor got upset and started to act violently toward Heard’s working relationship with Franco. “He was saying really disgusting things,” said Heard on the stand.

She went on to say that in order to avoid any confrontation, she walked away from him, however, Depp started throwing things at her and finally kicked her despite being surrounded by Depp’s friends and personal staff.

“It was the first time anything like that happened in front of somebody,” she said. “Nobody said anything. Nobody did anything. You could hear a pin drop on that plane. You could feel the tension but nobody did anything.”

This week is Heard’s time to explain her relationship with Johnny Depp and present every piece of evidence to support her accusations about being a victim of domestic violence and abuse.

