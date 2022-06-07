Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, talks about the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

Whitney Henriquez assured me that she will always be supporting Amber Heard.

After the court of Virginia, the United States determined that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp by publishing an article in the Washington Post, which spoke of the alleged domestic abuse she suffered when she was married to the actor. Now, Whitney Henriquez, the sister of the actress broke her silence about the decision made by the jury, which established that the interpreter will have to pay 10.35 million dollars to the actor.

Henriquez broke her silence about the verdict and assured her that she will continue to support her sister until justice is served.

“I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

Heard’s sister stated that they knew the trial would be difficult and that they would probably lose, but that she was proud that she had dared to tell her testimony.

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side,” she said.

Henriquez concluded, “I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side…”

It should be noted that the actress’ younger sister testified during the trial, in which she recounted an alleged fight she had with Depp. According to her testimony, the actor became violent and tried to attack her, so Heard came to her defense.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva.

