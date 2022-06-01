“I’m disappointed with what this could mean for other women”, says Amber Heard after verdict in favor of Depp

The actress said she is disappointed about what this result could mean for future domestic violence victims.

Hearing the jury conclude that Amber Heard had lost the trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp was a “disappointment”, especially for what this verdict could mean for other women, said the actress in a statement published minutes after the result was known.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”, Amber wrote in a statement published on her Instagram account.

“It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously”, she continued.

According to Amber, “Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK” and she continued to explain that this saddened her because it means that she “has lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly”.

Amber Heard now will have to pay Johnny Depp 15 million dollars for defaming him in the op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. However, she won the countersuit in which she stated that Johnny’s lawyer accused Amber and her friends of concocting a story for the cops under the direction of her lawyer and publicist. For it, she will be paid 2 million dollars.

