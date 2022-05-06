Social media users claim Amber Heard quoted movie lines in her testimony. Did she?

Tons of posts comparing alleged bits of Amber Heard’s testimony to famous movie quotes have become viral on social media. Are they real?

As one of the most public celebrity trials in modern history, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamatory case has millions all over the world sitting on the edge of their seats every day, watching how both parties and their legal teams talk about abuse and physical damage on the hands of the other.

For three weeks it was Johnny Depp’s turn to bring all the witnesses possible to back up his story that it was him the one who suffered domestic violence during his relationship with Amber Heard. Being the one suing his ex-wife for 50 million dollars, he had to start providing evidence.

This fourth week, it was Amber Heard’s turn to tell her story; she is counter-suing for 100 million. She described how her relationship with Depp started and the context behind the first physical abuse she allegedly suffered. Now, all that’s happening at court is thoroughly analyzed by media outlets and, naturally, social media users. According to the Internet, some of the bits of her testimony are composed of famous movie lines, which makes it sound a bit staged. But is she actually ripping movie quotes on her testimony?

Tons of posts comparing the alleged Heard quote with a movie line from The Talented Mr. Ripley went viral on social media. The lines on the posts quoted are the following.

“The thing with Johnny... it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you, and it’s very, very cold ....” (Allegedly Amber Heard)

“The thing with Dickie... it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you, and it’s very, very cold ... When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everybody loves him so much.” (The Talented Mr. Ripley).

Now, you can go all back to the videos of Amber’s testimony, and you won’t find the exact same lines. So, although the idea behind her testimony was pretty much the same, it was not a textual quote. What she said was: “When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the world—then he would disappear.” She added that he made her “feel like a million dollars.”

That was pretty much the most “convincing” comparison on social media, though users got their hands to take bits from the testimony and match it to movie lines. However, truth be told, they are all common expressions that don’t mean she was plagiarizing her speech.

Now, it’s been clear that the public opinion has been more supportive of Johnny Depp to the point that they’re willing to invent “credible” stories to ‘help’ clean his image. However, perhaps it’s time to analyze this insane urge to meddle in this case and let just the truth come out whatever that is, and whoever is telling it. We’ve come too far people!

