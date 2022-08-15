Amber Heard will change her legal team to appeal the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation case

A new legal team who successfully defended The New York Times in the past will be in charge of the appeal.

Amber Heard decided to go in a different direction to make a formal appeal to the defamation trial she has with his ex-husband, Johnny Depp and so, she hired a new legal team, letting go of her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

As the actress prepares to file a formal appeal to the verdict in which she has to pay over $10 million dollars to Johnny Depp, representatives from the actress announced she will change legal teams and now will work with Ballard Spahr lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

Both Axelrod and Brown successfully defended The New York Times earlier this year in a defamation case that involved Alaska governor, Sarah Palin.

Elaina Bredehoft, who was known for her role in the trial at the Fairfax Court in Virginia, will be stepping down from her legal team, while Ben Rottenborn, who was co-counsel on the case, will stay on.

“I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success,” Bredehoft said in a statement.

According to Heard’s representatives, this change in her legal team was needed since “a different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light,” said in a statement.

For what Axelrod and Brown said in a statement, their base for this appeal will be the failure to protect the First Amendment.

“We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.”, the lawyers said.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard after the actress published an op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic violence and even though she never mentioned Depp’s name, the actor sued her for defamation.

The six-week trial in a Virginia Court ended when a jury concluded that Heard was obliged to pay $15 million dollars in damages, while Depp was only ordered to pay her $2 million. Heard’s damages were later lowered to conform with Virginia state law, to a total of $10.3 million.

Amber Heard announced just right after the verdict was known that she was appealing the case since her legal team found inconsistencies and she didn’t have the money to pay what the jury issued.

