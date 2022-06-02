ADVERTISING

Amber Heard won’t be able to pay 10 million to Johnny Depp, her lawyer says

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- June 2, 2022

Amber Heard won’t be able to pay 10 million to Johnny Depp, her lawyer says

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer talked about the six-week trial and how, she believes, social media played a key role in the jury’s verdict.

A day after a jury in a Virginia court gave the reason to Johnny Depp in a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and the judge ruled out the actor must be paid 15 million dollars, Amber’s lawyer revealed that the actress won’t be able to fulfill the sentence and they are considering to appeal the case.

Talking to NBC show “Today”, Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer talked about the six-week trial and how, she believes, social media played a key role in the jury’s verdict.

You might find interesting: What were the counts the jury deliberated on in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

When asked if the actress was able to pay the penalty fixed in 10 million dollars for compensatory damages and 5 million in punitive damages, the lawyer responded, “Oh no, absolutely not”.

Elaine, who was Amber’s lead lawyer also revealed that her client is expected to appeal the jury decision because, according to her and her client, the verdict sends a “horrible message” to those women victims of domestic violence.

“It’s a significant setback because that’s exactly what it means,” Bredehoft said. “Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively, you won’t be believed.”

The Virginia lawyer also said that she believes social media had some kind of impact on the jury verdict and perception about Amber Heard even though they were instructed not to read any related to the case.

“There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it. And it was horrible,” Bredehoft said.

