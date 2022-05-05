Amber Heard’s most controversial statements against Johnny Depp in her first testimony

The ‘Aquaman’ actress offered her first testimony against her ex-husband before the court of Fairfax in Virginia, United States.

Once Johnny Depp presented all his evidence and gave his statements against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, now it was the turn of the actress to offer her testimony after asking for the case to be annulled and the judge refused to do so.

In the lawsuit, Depp seeks the amount of $50 million for alleged defamation in an article published by Amber in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she mentioned the domestic abuse she suffered during her relationship with the actor. For her part, the ‘Aquaman’ actress is asking for the amount of $100 million for alleged physical and psychological abuse issued by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

In her first statements before the court of Fairfax in Virginia, United States, Amber Heard, 36, described their marriage as ‘something horrible’, due to the fact that Depp beat her and threatened her during their years of relationship.

She talked about the moment when he first allegedly slapped her after she asked him about the tattoo he got in honor of his ex-girlfriend, Winona Ryder, which currently only has the legend ‘Wino Forever’.

These are Amber Heard’s most controversial statements during her first testimony in the trial against Johnny Depp.

1. At the beginning of her testimony, the actress stated that she found it painful to relive the murkiest moments of her relationship with Depp.

“I’m struggling to find the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

2. Heard talked about the first time Johnny Depp allegedly raised his hand to her when she asked him about the ‘Wino Forever’ tattoo.

“I just laughed because I thought he was joking and he slapped me in the face and.... I laughed. I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do.”

3. After the first incident, Heard stated that she left and Depp sent her several text messages to apologize, so shortly thereafter they made up with a promise not to do it again. She said Depp got down on his knees, cried, and apologized, saying, “I thought I pushed the monster away.”

“I knew it was wrong and I knew I had to leave him. And that’s what broke my heart. Because I didn’t want to leave him.”

4. When she revealed how she started her relationship with Depp, she said they would hang out listening to music or reading, but sometimes he would disappear. Despite this, Amber described those moments as good because he made her feel good.

“When I was around Johnny I felt like I was the most beautiful person in the world. He made me feel like I was worth a million dollars.”

5. Amber Heard claimed that the violence in her marriage to Johnny Depp was getting worse and worse and linked it to her drinking problem. She said Depp pushed her around and beat her, but she also believed he was the love of her life.

“He was the love of my life. But he was also this other thing. And the other thing was something horrible.”

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

