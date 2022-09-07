Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for €250 million; accuses him of wanting to get back at her

The actress claims that her ex-husband and his associates took away the vineyard they had together in France in retaliation for the divorce.

It seems that the problems between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue six years after she filed for the divorce, as the former couple is still in conflict over Chateau Miraval, the French chateau where they married in August 2014, as well as the thirty hectares of vineyards surrounding it.

According to PageSix, the Nouvel company founded by Jolie has filed a €252 million lawsuit against her ex-husband alleging that he and his partners launched a campaign to “take control” of the French winery they bought as a couple in retaliation for the divorce and custody of their children.

Jolie’s team accuses Brad of wanting to leave his ex-wife “penniless” and not see any of the profits from the company they founded. The court documents were filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, and state in tens of millions of dollars the financial investment the then-couple made to improve the 1,300-acre estate after its acquisition.

According to Angelina, Brad spent much of that money on unnecessary projects that were only a matter of “vanity,” for example, the construction of a swimming pool that cost him more than a million dollars, as well as the reconstruction of stone walls with masons from Croatia.

As for the sale, Jolie’s team argues that she was not obliged to sell her stake to Pitt and that she offered to settle, but it all fell apart due to his arrogance, as he filed “a last-minute lawsuit with irrelevant conditions”, including a clause forbidding the actress to speak publicly about the circumstances that had led to the end of their marriage.

It should be recalled that a few weeks ago, the details of the fight on a plane that ended in physical aggression by Pitt towards Jolie came to light, the reason why she decided to terminate the relationship for good.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

