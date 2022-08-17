Angelina Jolie sued the FBI after the agency closed an investigation about Brad Pitt assaults

The actress demands to know why the actor was never prosecuted despite her accusations.

Although it has been seven years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, whom she accused of domestic violence, the former Hollywood’s golden continues as a topic of conversation, as details have been revealed about the intense fight before their breakup.

In 2016 when the separation was announced, not many details were given about it, so the fact that they come to light at this time sparks controversy.

Why did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce?

The actress filed a complaint that was investigated by the FBI during a flight the couple took with their children on September 14, 2016.

Now Page Six has just released the document that was considered by U.S. authorities and ultimately dismissed, so Pitt did not face charges.

Jolie recounted that her then-husband had been drinking, took her to the bathroom, where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her” and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

The performer told officials she believed Pitt was upset from the moment they boarded the private plane from Nice, France, to the United States with their six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

The fight became more intense, as Angelina confessed that Pitt became violent slamming the roof of the plane four times after telling her, “You’re fucking with this family.” When the kids asked, “Are you okay, mom?”, Pitt replied, “No, she’s screwing this family up, she’s crazy.”

In the shared document it is also assured that one of the couple’s children (allegedly Maddox), yelled at Pitt that it was him who was ruining the family, and ran away, this is when the actor went after him and got hurt.

Jolie said Pitt poured beer on her while she was trying to sleep and at the end of the flight, prevented everyone from disembarking for 20 minutes after she told him she was taking her children to a hotel in California to rest. She said he yelled, “You’re not taking my damn kids” and pushed her.

According to the documents, an agent met with Jolie to get the facts about the assault and, after meeting with the U.S attorney, concluded they would not pursue criminal charges against Pitt.

This caused Jolie to anonymously file a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI in order to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against Pitt, according to Variety.

In 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, however, charges were not and have never been filed against the actor.

The same year, the actor released a statement arguing that he has never hit or punched any of his sons and that he would never do that.

“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control.”, said the statement released to People.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

