Angelina Jolie’s Embarrassing Condition for Shiloh to Have Dates

Angelina Jolie is worried about the safety of her children, but she forgets that they also have a life of their own. This is the strict condition that she placed on Shiloh to have dates.

It is a true thing that many of the restrictions that parents give are to protect their childs; however, sometimes they also come to forget that in life it is worth making some mistakes.

We can accept support, advice and some limits, but the fact that they feel free to make decisions for us should be beyond their reach.

Shiloh Nouvel, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, knows it perfectly. For almost everything they want to do, their mom puts strict conditions on them, which are beyond limits and would embarrass anyone.

Angelina Jolie’s Conditions for Shiloh to Have a Date

We understand that at the age of 16 there are rules so that they can drive their sports car and thus avoid tragedies.

However, Angelina Jolie even put conditions on them so that they can go out with someone on a date. So if you thought showing up early to your curfew was the worst, wait until you find out what Shiloh has to accept.

First of all, as a source close to the family revealed to a magazine, the actress is the one who approves whether the person “is worthy” of dating Shiloh.

In addition, she does not allow them (Shiloh) to maintain contact with their suitors until she gives the green light.

Finally, if everything goes well in the last phases, Shiloh must accept one more thing: that they can go on their date… but accompanied, not only by their prospect lover, but also by Angelina.

Honestly, we can not imagine our first date with our suitor in one hand and our mother’s in the other.

The actress is concerned about the safety of her children, which is something that must earn respect, but depriving them of enjoying, making mistakes and learning on their own is not protection: it is taking away their opportunity to discover the world surrounding them and get to know themselves in a personal way.

Another consequence of these restrictions may be that children would look to move away and stop trusting their parents, like Shiloh, who prefers to search for the advice of Brad Pitt on private issues.

There is nothing good about excess, and we must look for balance in our lives.

Story originally published by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

