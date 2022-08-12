Actress Anne Heche dies, one week after car accident

The actress, Anne Heche, passed away at 53 a week after being involved in a car accident.

The American actress Anne Heche died Friday at the age of 53, a week after suffering a car accident while driving at high speed through the streets of Los Angeles, California.

The death was announced by her friend Nancy Davis in an Instagram post and later confirmed by her family, who had already advanced that she had been in a coma for several days and with little chance of survival.

Heche, who had resounding relationships with actress Ellen DeGeneres and actor James Tupper, rose to fame in the late 1980s with her portrayal of Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World,” for which she won an Emmy.

She went on to star in several independent films - “Psycho” (1998), “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997), “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) - and went on to be nominated for a Tony for the Broadway play “Twentieth Century.”

The actress was admitted to West Hills Hospital on Friday, August 5, when her blue Mini Cooper crashed into a home in the Mar Vista area (Los Angeles) and the vehicle ended up in flames.

According to police, the car was speeding so fast that it ran off the road and burst into flames when it hit the property, causing severe burns to Heche.

Prior to the incident, several security cameras recorded her driving recklessly through a residential area.

In fact, she was involved in two accidents when she crashed first into a car and then into a garage from which she fled while a neighbor yelled at her, according to a video posted on the Internet.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating whether the actress was driving under the influence of drugs before last Friday’s traffic accident.

The LAPD’s Public Information Office confirmed Thursday to the media that blood tests reveal the presence of drugs, although “additional tests are needed to rule out other substances administered at the hospital.”

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva News

