Meghan and Harry almost didn’t choose Archie as the name of their first child, report claims

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- April 18, 2022

During an event that was part of the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, Meghan revealed which was going to be Archie’s name.

If you are a Royal enthusiast, by now you should know the complete name of the first-born of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor; however, his name may not have been that.

During the Dukes of Sussex’s tour through the Netherlands because of the Invictus Games, Meghan attended a reading for children in which she revealed how Archie was really going to be named.

You might find interesting: Who are in the line of succession to the British Crown, and is Andrew still in?

Mandy McBain, an Invictus Games competitor’s wife, told the Duchess of Sussex that they had a son named Harrison, to which Meghan replied that it was the same as Archie’s middle name and she also reveal that this was almost her son’s first name instead of Archie.

According to PA Media, McBain said that Meghan told her about this funny story while they where at the reading with children.

Ultimately, Meghan and Harry did chose Archie as their son’s first name followed by Harrison, which by the way a kind of a pun due to its reference of being Harry’s son.

For their daughter’s name, they decided to make a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, her great grandmother and her grandma Diana, naming her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

