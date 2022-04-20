A$AP Rocky has been arrested at LAX airport after a 2021 altercation

A$AP Rocky has been arrested

Just a week after rumors about a breakup after cheating allegations emerged on social media, it seems that the last moments of pregnancy of Rihanna before giving birth aren’t going to be as peaceful as they should. It was reported that on Wednesday 20, Rakim Mayers, best known as A$AP Rocky (aka the father of RiRi’s baby) was arrested at LAX airport.

The rapper was just returning from Barbados where he spent some time with Rihanna. Photos about their vacations showed the expecting parents enjoying some happy time before welcoming their baby. However, the moment he set foot on the US, the Los Angeles Police, assosted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, arrested the musician.

The arrest has been confirmed by A$AP Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, but what’s the reason? The rapper had been under investigation since late 2021, after being accused of shooting a person three to four times. According to NBC News, the victim declared that on November 6, he was walking near Vista del Mar and Selma Avenue, when the rapper approached him with a gun on his hand and shot directly at him, one of the bullets grazed his left hand. The next day, A$AP Rocky gave a show at Complex Con in Long Beach; Rihanna was at said show.

The incident wasn’t reported on the media so there’s not much information about it, but what is known is that Rocky has already an assault record. In 2019, he was arrested in Sweden after a street fight for which he was sentenced to serve a month in jail and was forced to pay 1,000 dollars in damages.

As for Rihanna, her representatives have not given any statement on the matter and is likely they wont. Although it is still unknown when she’s expected to give birth, it’s clear that it will happen soon. Hopefully, A$AP Rocky’s team will deal with this on time so he can be with her when she gives birth.

