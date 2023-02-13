Proud A$AP Rocky Gives Rihanna a Standing Ovation During Her Performance

A$AP Rocky supports Rihanna at the Super Bowl because this is what true love looks like.

A$AP Rocky supports Rihanna during her Super Bowl 2023 performance which, in fact, has caused a great impact because not only was it the singer’s return to the stage after six years of absence, but it was also the announcement of her second pregnancy and what a way to make history during a Halftime show.

Rihanna is back, and her performance at the Super Bowl could open the chance that she will soon surprise us with new music and her re-entry into the industry, as it has been one of the most anticipated comebacks since she is one of the best singers in recent times.

A$AP Rocky During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

In addition to her own empire, Rihanna has formed a big family with A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son who is less than a year old; they are now expecting their second. The rapper has always shown the support and love he has for the singer, and the Super Bowl show was no exception.

A$AP Rock looked proud, shocked, and very excited about his partner’s return to the stage. He was even captured while recording with his cell phone some of Rihanna’s moments at the Halftime show. This was a very special moment for both Rihanna and him, as it was the public announcement of their second baby. So A$AP had plenty of reasons to get excited.

At the end of the presentation, while Rihanna was closing with ‘Diamonds,’ A$AP did not hesitate to give the most applause to his colleague, life partner, and mother of his children.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been sharing their lives since late 2020, although they first saw each other in 2012 during the MTV VMAs. Since then, both musicians proved to have good chemistry, and a great friendship was born between them, although love blossomed several years later.

It was in late 2020 when they were seen on some dates, and in May 2021, the rapper declared Rihanna was the love of his life and that he was destined to have children with her. In January 2022, Rihanna and A$AP announced that they were expecting their first child while walking hand in hand through the streets of New York; four months later, they welcomed their firstborn.

Although the couple keeps their private life very private, they have proven to be one of the most solid couples in the industry, and little by little, they have formed a great family. Rihanna has returned to the stage and used this historic moment to break the news to the whole world about the arrival of her second baby. A$AP Rocky shows pride, companionship, and happiness in living it all with her.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

