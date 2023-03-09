Bad Bunny and Kendall Make Their Courtship Official; We Don’t Know Who We Envy More

We can’t wait to see them on a red carpet.

Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner THE couple of the moment? Apparently, they are! Although we weren’t sure if it was official because they did everything they could to stay hidden and be as “discreet” as possible, new photos seem to prove that they have something going on.

Rumors of a possible relationship between the model and the reggaeton artist began when they were seen in a very romantic situation at a club in Los Angeles. Although there are no photographs of the moment because both celebrities managed very well to go unnoticed, witnesses rushed into social media to say what happened.

The second time was on a double date that Benito and Kendall had with Hailey and Justin Bieber; remember that both models are best friends, and they went to one of the most renowned restaurants in Beverly Hills. It seems that Bad Bunny is starting 2023 “bien cabrón” as his hit song predicted, as we already have pictures of the two of them together in a very romantic scene that makes us consider them our favorite couple of the moment.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are Indeed Dating

We can’t wait for it to be official and show that they are the couple of 2023; this time Benito and Kendall were spotted having dinner with a group of friends, including Kylie Jenner, at Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood. And boy, did they make it clear that the chemistry between them can even be breathed.

First, the celebrities were photographed leaving the restaurant, obviously, one behind the other to keep up “appearances.” But minutes later, the paparazzi managed to capture when, upon reaching the van that was waiting for her, Kendall hugged the reggaetonero and gave him a kiss with her arms wrapped around his neck.

The photos of the celebrities went viral immediately, while some of Bad Bunny’s fans kept protesting against this relationship, as they do not agree that the model is in a loving relationship with the iconic reggaeton singer.

The truth is there’s something inconsistent with what Benito has been preaching in the last years and the idea of him dating someone like Kendall. But, hey! No bad blood! Love is love!

Story wrote in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

