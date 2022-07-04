Who is Bader Shammas, the millionaire who married Lindsay Lohan?

Lindsay Lohan had a secret wedding just a few days before her birthday.

Lindsay Lohan surprised her fans by announcing that she married this weekend to businessman Bader Shammas, her fiancé since November 2021.

The actress and singer confirmed through an Instagram post to her nearly 11 million followers that she got married.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day,” the actress wrote.

People magazine confirmed the secret wedding of the Mean Girls star, although no further details about the link have been revealed so far.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, the publication interviewed Lohan, who revealed that she was already looking for dresses for her upcoming engagement.

“I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to control the pace of everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very feminine, so...,” the actress explained a few months ago before her wedding.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Who is Bader Shammas?

Now that Lindsay is a married woman, her fans have begun to wonder who is the man who stole her heart, since he is not someone who is immersed in public life.

It should be remembered that the 36-year-old actress lived for a while in Dubai, a place where she has been able to stay away from the paparazzi who constantly chase her, and it was there where she met the banker of Lebanese origin with whom she got married.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shammas is 35 years old and currently works as an assistant vice president at the banking firm Credit Suisse, a position he has held in Dubai since August 2018.

His Linkedin profile shows that he did a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa in Mechanical Engineering.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In addition, various U.S. media have estimated that he has a fortune valued at 89 million euros.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte