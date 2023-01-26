Barbie: The World’s Most Beloved Doll with an Unconventional History

We all know that Barbie is the most beloved doll in the world, but very few know her unconventional origin story.

It’s been a little over 60 years since the most iconic toy in the world, Barbie, arrived on the shelves of every store. However, few know the unconventional story of its origin. Do you already know it? Here we will tell you about it, as well as other facts about its importance for today’s pop culture.

Was Barbie a Copy of Another Doll?

Several books, such as Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll, by M. G. Lord, or Toy Monster: The Big, Bad World of Mattel, by Jerry Oppenheimer, have told the “tender” story of the creation of Barbie, the toy par excellence almost everybody had in their childhood.

However, the reality is a little more complicated than that since the existence of Barbie has generated nothing but controversy since its launch in March 1959, mainly for alleged plagiarism. But let’s take it one step at a time, so as not to cause any more doubts.

According to the texts, the co-founder of the toy company Mattel, Ruth Handler, wanted to create a special toy that would give good fun for her daughter, who she noticed was tired of having to entertain herself with paper dolls, to whom she almost always gave the roles of an adult. During a trip to Europe in 1956, she came across a German doll known as Bild Lilli, so she magically came up with the idea of making her own doll with the body of a young adult, and told her husband, Elliot Handler, who was the head of the toy company.

According to the Messy Nessy site, Ruth loved Bild Lilli so much that she bought three versions of the doll, of which she gave one to her daughter, and took two to be “studied” in the Mattel factories. These dolls were inspired by a popular character from a German comic book that appeared in the Bild newspaper, and was drawn by Reinhard Beuthin; it was a blonde girl with an enviable body, a proud and haughty face, and an incredible style for the time. It was a hit in Germany since its release in 1955, although it was initially made for adults.

With the help of designer Jack Ryan, Ruth and Elliot were able to create their own version of the doll, which they presented to the firm’s shareholders under the name “Barbie,” in honor of the nickname they gave to their daughter, Barbara. In addition, they included a male doll that would be their perfect match: Ken, named after their son, Kenneth, who in fact, according to Oppenheimer’s book, lived traumatized by this.

The rest is history. We all know that the toy totally graced Mattel’s board of directors, who decided to launch their prototype in March 1959, during the New York Toy Fair, in its original version: with a black and white striped bathing suit, blue glasses with blue lenses and white frame as the main accessory, earrings, blonde hair combed in a ponytail with a frizzy topknot in front, and the proud look that Bild Lilli herself had.

300,000 copies were sold in the first year of its history, consolidating it as the most successful toy of the last century, something that could only increase with the passing of the years and the thousands of versions that have been released.

Barbie: From Innocent Toy to Controversial Symbol

One of the things that made Barbie a controversial toy for decades was the fact that she wasn’t an innocent doll appropriate for kids. Barbie represented some damaging beauty standards, unrealistic bodies, white skin, and blonde hair, even though the majority of the world’s population does not have those features. Also, many thought her clothes were too revealing. The Barbie stereotype was what most girls wanted to be for decades, which not only increased racist posturing and behavior but also made women look like mere symbols whose intelligence was put aside as long as they could look like Barbie.

Many would say that seeing all these things in a simple toy would be exaggerated, but the reality is not so detached from it, since, according to Oppenheimer, the main developer of the doll, Jack Ryan wanted to show his own version of what should be “the perfect woman.”

Barbie Breaking Damaging Stereotypes

However, since the beginning of the new millennium, the brand itself has sought to eliminate this stigma launching several Barbies performing hundreds of professions and selling them under the slogan “You can be anything you want to be,” as a way of campaigning to encourage girls to pursue their dreams. In addition, in the last decade, Mattel launched a Barbie label known as “Fashionistas,” through which it launched several versions of the doll and Ken that explore the diversity of bodies, skin tones, and abilities of people.

Although the brand itself has had its ups and downs in terms of sales, either because of the discredit that this type of information generated, the little attention that the new generations paid to it for a while, or the development of other dolls both from competitors and from the same firm (such as Bratz or Monster High), the reality is that Barbie has never stopped selling.

In fact, in 2020 it proved that it is positioned as one of the most important firms in the toy world, since, according to data from Bloomberg media, it managed to sell 1.35 billion dollars in dolls and accessories, this being its best sale in the last two decades, and a truly substantial increase compared to the 950 million it sold in 2017.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

