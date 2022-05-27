Barbie honors Laverne Cox with its first transgender doll

The doll celebrates the 50th birthday of the actress and transgender activist.

Mattel continues to turn itself into a more inclusive and diverse toy company and now it launches its first Barbie inspired by a transgender activist and actress, Laverne Cox.

The actress, Emmy-winning producer and the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role in a TV show have been immortalized in a special edition doll to celebrate her 50 birthday. With it, the actress hopes to break the taboo and let any kid, regarding their gender, play with dolls and embrace their identity.

Talking to the BBC, Laverne recalled how she was ashamed as a child for wanting a Barbie doll, when finally, after years of therapy, she got herself one. “I went out and bought a Barbie doll and played with her and dressed her and it was a way for me to heal my inner child,” she said,

Cox said that she hopes this doll would inspire children and parents to leave gender aside and let anyone play with any kind of toy they want as long as they are happy.

“I hope that kids of all gender identities can look at this Barbie and dream.”

“The space of play, playing with dolls, the space of creating worlds with dolls is that space of dreaming,” she added. “And now kids get to dream with a Laverne Cox Barbie, the first transgender Barbie - that is a beautiful space of dreaming and possibility.”

For the doll, Laverne herself worked with Mattel to make her stunning outfit, a red tulle ball gown that can be refashioned into a complete silver metallic jumpsuit. She has glamorous hair waves and dramatic makeup to complement her look.

This doll is part of the Barbie’s Tribute Collection, which launched last year and has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the year of her Platinum Jubilee and world-renowned designer Vera Wang.

The doll costs 40 dollars and is already available online.

