The 5 most controversial Barbie dolls that are extremely rare to find

The world’s most famous doll has generated divided opinions over the years.

On March 9, 1959, the American society met what would become the most popular doll of all times: Barbie. Businesswoman Barbara Millicent Roberts was the one who designed the prototype and presented the final result at the American International Toy Fair in New York, where she sold the first copy.

Over the years we have seen how Mattel’s most desired toy has been reinvented and has even brought out special collections of personalities such as David Bowie or Queen Elizabeth II, but just as these editions have been applauded, others have not been well received.

Kissing Barbie

In 1979 they launched a doll with a mechanism in the back that allowed to simulate the movement of sending a kiss and with it the sound of Muuuuak!

It included a typical Barbie pink outfit in pale tones and with a flower print, as well as her flashy shoes and a bouquet of plastic flowers to romanticize the most original doll of all times.

It must be said that although this doll opened opportunities for the mechanisms of future action-oriented Barbies, it caused controversy because many parents did not like it.

And it had nothing to do with her looks, her fish lips, or her accessories, rather they felt that it encouraged girls to paint their lips and make out all day long, being too adult an act for them.

Growing Up Skipper

Barbie’s teenage sister also caused discomfort among the public when in 1975 a version was launched that simulated Skipper going through puberty.

Wearing a red skirt with white details and a blue waterfall, the doll’s sister stood out among bright red colors from her blouse to her shoes and her tender blue bun in her hair.

Just by rotating her left arm, Skipper’s size automatically grew as well as her breasts and her waist became small.

Even highlighting the novelty of having two dolls in one, this Barbie was withdrawn from the market for generating a bad sense of development among all young lovers of the brand.

Oreo Fun Barbie

In 1997 this doll went on sale to highlight the famous chocolate cookie loved by all children.

She was dressed in blue tones and white touches that in her print let shine oreo cookies together with a bag in the shape of the same product.

Two models were made: the classic blonde Barbie model and an African-American one which was accused of being an insult to the community.

“Oreo” was how they began to derogatorily call black people who sought to deny their roots and act white.

Sports Illustrated Barbie

In the 50th edition of the magazine published in 2014, it was decided that Barbie would appear in a Bikini on the cover. Accompanied by a media campaign where the phrase: “without remorse”, was the key to its diffusion, Mattel caused great controversy, as it presented its doll dressed in a swimsuit in black and white lines.

A group of popular (mommyish) mothers made their annoyance visible by making it clear that they would lower the girls’ self-esteem when they realized that they were not blonde, tall, and perfect like Barbie.

The magazine was also criticized because Barbie is considered a symbol of beauty, even though if it were real, it would not be the healthiest thing to do.

Barbie Video Girl

In 2010 an innovative and technological product created for the most famous doll went on sale. With a very fashionable vibe, this new Barbie included a video camera built inside her for girls to live their adventures and capture them.

Barbie includes a lens that can be seen on his chest in the form of a necklace that shows us back a screen that projects what you record in real time and has 30 minutes of recording, also designed software so that the material can be edited with visual and sound effects.

For this reason, the FBI reported some of the illicit dangers that could bring this product as it was easily accessible to hackers and pervs.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

