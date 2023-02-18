Bella Ramsey Used a Binder in ‘The Last of Us’... Let’s Talk about Chest Compression

Bella Ramsey, 19 years old, has identified as non-binary, and binders can be a great help.
Ramsey used a binder to film the hit HBO series The Last of Us; in an interview with GQ, they explained that it helps them focus while acting. Ramsey recently identified as non-binary and previously said that they always felt very “fluid” concerning their gender. But let’s address the main question here, what is a binder and why did bella used it?
What Is a Binder and What Is it Used For?
A binder or chest binder is a compression garment that flattens the chest. It’s similar to a sports bra and uses textiles that are also found in shapewear. These types of chest binders gently compress breast tissue and reduce its appearance.
In addition to modifying body shapes, binders allow people with chest dysphoria and/or gender dysphoria - i.e., people who experience discomfort with the development of their breasts - to inhabit a body more closely aligned with the size or gender they identify with.
Binders are alternatives to permanent procedures such as surgery.s
Is it Safe to Use a Binder?
As long as they are manufactured by reliable brands, not worn for extended periods, and the size is correct, using binders does not pose health risks.
If you have used one or are considering using one, there are some indicators that the size is not correct or that you have worn it for too long:
- You have trouble breathing
- Your skin is irritated
- There are some signs of sores at the edges
- There is extreme sweating or an increase in body temperature
- You lose mobility
- You experience rib pain
In this video, Campillo, a trans man explains how to use it so you can learn more from his experience with binders:
Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.