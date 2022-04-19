ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

This man got a surprise party at the office and now has won a lawsuit for $450,000

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- April 19, 2022

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

How Johnny Depp controlled Amber Heard, according to her testimonies

lifestyle

What’s next in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial after this week’s break?

Cultura Colectiva +
lifestyle

Queen Elizabeth won’t formally abdicate, but the transition is already happening

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Can we talk about Amber Heard’s motherhood via surrogate because love conquers all

Anna Brenda Sánchez
lifestyle

This is the luxurious Australian property where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard used to live

lifestyle

Why Amber Heard’s mention of Kate Moss is beneficial for Johnny Depp’s case

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Timeline: How and when did they happen?

Alexa Martínez
lifestyle

What dress size Marilyn Monroe actually was?

lifestyle

Social media users claim Amber Heard quoted movie lines in her testimony. Did she?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Amber Heard reveals how Johnny Depp reacted violently to her working with James Franco

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Kevin Berling sued its employer for emotional distress after someone ignored his request to avoid a birthday celebration due to his anxiety problem.

Either you hate it or love it. Office birthday parties are, definitely, something I do not miss and, for this man especially, are something he will never forget about. Kevin Berling, an employee at a Kentucky company won a lawsuit after a surprise office party caused him an anxiety attack, and was later fired. For it, he got almost half a million dollars.

Everything started when Kevin told the celebration organized at Gravity Diagnostics, a medical laboratory in Kentucky, that he didn’t want a birthday party due to his anxiety disorder.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to his lawyers, this person forgot about his request and throw a surprise celebration. As soon as it happened, Kevin got a panic attack and left the building to go to his car, practice breathing techniques and get some alone and quite time while eating his lunch.

His lawyers said that he also texted his manager letting him know that his reaction was due to his request being ignored.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The person who organized the party said to Kevin that she “didn’t do it to be mean”, and that she just forgot to accommodate his request.

But the story doesn’t end here. A day after the incident, Kevin’s co-workers started asking him to stop using coping mechanisms, like “hugging himself” and started to believe he was about to get violent.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to The Guardian, Kevin’s lawsuit said: “At the conclusion of this meeting and because plaintiff had a panic attack, plaintiff was sent home from work for the remainder of 8 and 9 August.”

When he came back to work, three days later, Kevin apologized to his co-workers, but it didn’t stop the company from firing him through an email, stating that it was due to “the events of the previous week”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now, Kevin has won the lawsuit which states that he is entitled to $450,000. Being $120,000 for lost wages and benefits; “$30,000 in future lost wages and benefits; and $300,000 for past, present, and future mental pain and suffering, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation, mortification, and loss of self-esteem”, reports the British newspaper.

Podría interesarte
Tags:world news
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING