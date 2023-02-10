Bogiphobia, the Fear of the Supernatural and Paranormal

From ghosts and “the Bogeyman,” to witches or aliens, bogiphobia is real and refers to the terror caused by the paranormal.

Fear of the paranormal is relatively common. Almost all of us had it in childhood, when we were afraid of ghosts and, in our imagination, the darkness was filled with malicious entities ready to grab us from our feet if they were an inch out of bed. Most people overcome it when they become adults, but for many people, the fear persists with time.

In Spanish, there’s a scientific name for that intense fear of the paranormal: Bogiphobia. It is the fear or phobia related to the supernatural, specifically ghosts, This fear can lead to feelings of anxiety, fear, and panic in those who experience it. Horror movies? Haunted houses?Halloween madness? That’s a big no.

What Is Bogiphobia?

Bogiphobia comes from the Greek word φόβος, which means fear, and the Anglo-Saxon word “bogeyman.” The Bogeyman is an ancient mythological creature, often described as a monster with sharp teeth and claws. It is a monster that no one has seen but serves to exemplify a paranormal being.

People with bogiphobia may avoid places that they associate with ghosts or the paranormal, or may have trouble sleeping or concentrating due to their fear. It is very real to those who suffer from it and should be taken seriously. If you think you may have bogiphobia, talk to a specialist. Therapy and other types of treatment can help you.

What Is the Difference Between Phasmophobia and Bogiphobia?

According to Healthline, phasmophobia refers specifically to the fear of ghosts. Although ghosts are part of the paranormal in people’s collective imagination, ghosts are scary enough to have a phobia of their own. People with phasmophobia may experience intense feelings of anxiety when they come across anything related to ghosts: from Casper the Friendly Ghost to M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense.

It’s not a coincidence that there is even a video game called Phasmophobia, one of the most terrifying in recent years, whose plot revolves around a haunted house plagued with ghosts.

On the other hand, bogiphobia refers to the intense fear that people feel towards the paranormal, whether they are ghosts, aliens, monsters, witches, cryptids, or anything that lacks a rational explanation.

