Bold Glamour, the Dangerous TikTok Filter That Threatens Self-Esteem

A considerable number of users and experts have expressed their concern about TikTok’s Bold Glamor filter, since they consider that it could cause irreversible damage to some people’s self-esteem.

In the digital age, it is almost impossible to meet someone who has not used a face filter to touch up one of their photos to make them look more attractive. But, what happens when the use of these filters causes a strong impact on users? The consequences are not always positive, and many TikTok netizens are proof of this.

Recently, the platform launched a filter that has caused controversy: Bold Glamour, which apparently has the purpose of showing a face without imperfections, well lit and with the exact amount of makeup so that the users like themselves more.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, the effect that it is causing in many people is exactly the opposite: the amount of people that say that they felt insecure when they saw the change of their faces with the filter is getting bigger, since they expressed that it made them feel sad for not looking “so good” in real life.

The filter has already been used on more than 9 million videos so far, and its accompanying hashtag, #boldglamour, has more than 355 million views, according to Cosmopolitan magazine. And at least a considerable percentage of those users have not taken the image generated by the filter of themselves at all well.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What Is the Purpose of the Bold Glamour Filter?

As we previously mentioned, this beauty filter seeks to give users a rough simulation of how they would see themselves with some conventionally attractive features (such as a slimmer nose, defined jawline, and fuller lips) suited to their faces.

The difference between this filter and other similar ones, that have been used for years thanks to applications such as Snapchat, is that it merges with greater precision on the user’s face, which means that in most people the change is barely noticeable.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, in other people, it does make drastic changes, which can range from correcting skin tone and makeup, to angling their faces and enhancing their cheekbones. And it is precisely these cases that are worrying mental health specialists and defenders of body acceptance a lot.

“I don’t look anything like this, but the filter itself looks natural,” commented the TikTok user @joannajkenny in a video while trying out Bold Glamor, and she also noted that she considered herself an “ugly” person when, in the clip, she turned off the filter and showed her natural face.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I don’t think my brain knows how to deal with looking like this one minute, and then this the next”, she added, doing the effect of turning the filter on and off quickly to better exemplify her point.

The Possible Damage That the Bold Glamor Filter Would Cause in Some Users

Precisely, the problem behind the use of Bold Glamor lies in the way in which the brain of some people conceives the image of their own face before and after the filter, which can cause irreversible consequences in people who suffer from low self-esteem.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Young women are the most vulnerable part of the population when using this filter, a fact that a study by the beauty brand Dove made quite clear: according to their research, at least 85 percent of their respondents said they had used an application to touch up their faces during puberty, something that negatively affected their mental health.

The same analysis, conducted by the Dove Self-Esteem Project, found that more than half of the girls in the world cannot meet the beauty standards they see on social media, and that one in two girls has rated as “Toxic” much of the beauty content they have seen, which has caused them many doubts about their appearances

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

There are specialists who have also pointed out that another cause for alarm lies in those Bold Glamor users who have felt encouraged to undergo real cosmetic surgeries to achieve an appearance similar to that of their image with the filter, which could cause them possible future body problems, as well as psychological and economic.

And the alarm is not unfounded. The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery released in 2021 the results of an investigation that concluded that the use of facial alteration software on social networks has a significant association with a subsequent desire to undergo a facial cosmetic procedure.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This data was also reinforced by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, which recently reported an increasing number of people under 30 are seeking cosmetic surgery or injectable products to “improve” their appearance.

The situation, Cosmopolitan magazine points out, would be ironic regarding some of TikTok’s content policies if it were not as alarming as it is. These policies are linked to content that may cause harm of any kind to users, a fact that would be violated with the filter.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We do not promote content depicting participation in activities that could lead to harm. We also do not permit content that encourages others to take part in dangerous activities (for example, the depiction and promotion of cosmetic surgery such as facelifts or rhinoplasty)”, the platform explained in one of its notices.

Could it then be that the filter will disappear from TikTok due to the criticism it is generating? Or will some spokesperson for the social media come out in its defense? What do you think about Bold Glamour?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte