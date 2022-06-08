Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling a vineyard they owned together

The actor accused his ex-wife of committing this action to intentionally “harm” him.

It seems that another media and legal conflict in Hollywood is looming, as Brad Pitt decided to sue his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for the sale of his stake in the vineyard they both owned. The actor claims that this action was carried out without his consent.

In 2008, the former couple bought a majority stake in the Château Miraval vineyard, located in France, where they got married in 2014 and spent several family vacations together with their six children throughout their relationship.

Now, People magazine published the lawsuit that Pitt’s legal team filed against Jolie, whom he accuses of damaging his reputation.

The 58-year-old actor claims that the actress “intentionally tried to cause him harm” by selling her interests in the wine company. He also revealed that during their marriage, they agreed never to put their respective interests in the family business up for sale without each other’s consent.

The magazine had access to documents that the actor’s lawyers filed this Friday before the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In these, the actor points out that Miraval was his project for several years, and that due to the passion he put into it, the company was placed among the best wineries in France with revenues in the millions, so selling his share was a hard blow.

He also argued that the actress is “determined” to take control of the company and that in October when she sold her ex-husband’s share, she did so without informing him of the situation.

“Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, deliberately keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” reads the document that People shared.

It should be noted that in February of this year, it was revealed that the Eternals star sold Pitt’s share of the vineyard to a Russian oligarch, an action that angered the actor.

