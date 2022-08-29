Britney Spears talks about the horrors of the conservatorship in a 22-minute audio

Britney Spears dismissed the idea of talking about this on a paid-interview.

Since winning her freedom back from the terrible conservatorship her father put her on for almost fourteen years, Britney Spears has been quite vocal about many of the horrors she experienced during this time, especially in court when she had to recall the physical and psychological abuse Jamie Spears, his team and her entire family put her through. However, most of these experiences were only shared via text on her social media accounts or the trial transcripts.

For months, it’s been speculated about a possible interview with Oprah to open up directly in front of a camera about the conservatorship, but for Britney, making money out of the worst moment in her life didn’t make any sense. Instead, she decided to speak honestly to her fans through a 22-minute audio, she uploaded on YouTube, and speak up about the horrors she lived in so it could help out others that might be going through a similar experience.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

She starts explaining how the conservatorship started when she was 25 years old. By the time she was a young woman at the peak of her life she suddenly was cut out from the real world and real social connections. She wasn’t able to see any of her friends which never made sense to her, and not understanding what was happening to her, she could only see everything as a punishment from her abusive father.

Life goes on 💐 !!! On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further … pic.twitter.com/HIHgCr4NoO — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 29, 2022

Things got really awful one day after having a sleepover with her mom’s best friend and two of Britney’s friends. All of a sudden, a SWAT team with helicopters arrived at her home; her friends instead of helping her simply held her down. Four hours later, about two hundred paparazzi were outside her home filming her through the window of the ambulance that was taking her.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the moment, she didn’t understand what was going on, but now she knows it was all premeditated; it all had been an idea of her mother and her friend who convinced Jamie Spears to imprison his daughter for his own benefit. The reports at the moment didn’t show signs of substances in her body; still, the media and her father claimed it had been the reason she had to be secluded in a facility.

Two weeks after being hospitalized Jamie forced her back to work. It was for her small part in the series How I Met Your Mother. Although she was clearly traumatized for being held like that without her consent, she was also forced to work on her album Circus at the same time. It was clear to her that her father wasn’t trying to do something out of consternation for his daughter’s health and wellbeing, but simply wanting full control of her and her business.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

The horrors didn’t stop in keeping her captive, it was constant psychological torture that immediately demoralized her. She was constantly told she was fat, although she was forced to spend hours at the gym, and all these insensitive comments made on purpose ended up breaking her spirits and allowing her father and his team to gain even more control over her; she was utterly scared.

After years of constant work, including several albums, tours, and a residence in Las Vegas something changed. So far, she felt like a robot being handled by someone else, but by the time she was about to release her last album, Glory (which her son named it), she started feeling different; more confident. As she mentions, confidence made her think better, which was exactly what her father wanted to avoid.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For her, one of the most painful things about the entire conservatorship was that everyone close to her was taking advantage of it, witnessing it, and not doing anything to help her. She recalls how her friends would visit her at her Las Vegas home and would have some drinks and even spa sessions when she wasn’t allowed to any of them and didn’t blink an eye to that matter. They simply enjoyed their time and that was it. She recalls as well how her mother and siblings were aware of her misery and simply enjoyed the profits of her pain.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

While putting together a new show after her residency in Las Vegas, one day, she decided to speak out on a minor matter regarding a dance move she didn’t want to do. The rehearsals stopped, and the next day they told her she was going to be taken to a facility. She was forced to write on her Instagram profile that she needed treatment. Jamie told her that he couldn’t take care of her anymore and that she needed to listen to the doctors. He added that if she refused to go, he would take the matter to court and start a big trial she had no chance of winning. So she abided.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the facility, she was treated like nothing. She had no privacy whatsoever; she didn’t have a door and had to change and bathe in front of the personnel. Still, she has forced to work seven days a week, and sometimes she would be allowed to watch a movie at night if things had gone well that day. But it all started to change when her fans realized there was something wrong with her. The #FreeBritney movement started to gain visibility, and Jamie had no other option but to let her go of the facility.

After leaving the facility, she became aware of the movement and, somehow, the support she never found in her family, was there in the form of her relentless fans. Thanks to a friend, she was able to get a lawyer that finally helped her end the tortuous conservatorship that lasted almost fourteen years. Since her liberation, Britney got married and is now enjoying her first single (in a long time) at #1 on the charts in collaboration with Elton John. Things seem to be getting better for the Princess of Pop, still, there are so many wounds yet to heal, and for her, talking about them publicly is the first step to fully healing.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte