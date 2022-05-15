Britney Spears announced in an emotional post the loss of her “miracle baby”

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari also stated that they will continue trying to “expand their family.”

Just when things were starting to look bright in the life of the Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced in an emotional Instagram post that they lost the baby they were expecting.

Only a few months ago, Britney was finally free from the conservatorship that had been controlling her life for 13 years. After the happy court resolution, Britney has been enjoying her life on social media next to her fiancé Sam Asghari. On April, the couple delighted Britney’s fans with the news that they were expecting their first baby together. Britney announced back then that she would be taking care of her and the baby and avoid going outside to avoid the paparazzi, who since the conservatorship trial have been pestering the star.

Sadly, as the couple announced in a joint statement, they lost their ‘miracle baby.’ The post explains how they were so excited about the news that they didn’t hesitate to share the news and let the world know about their bundle of joy. They added that they should’ve waited until the baby was viable and that they lost it at a very early stage.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.”

However, despite the sad news, the couple let know that they are stronger than ever and that they will keep trying to “expand our beautiful family.”

News about her pregnancy had delighted her fans, especially after she revealed in court that one of the worst things about the conservatorship was that they wouldn’t let her make her own decision about birth control. She also said she had been wanting to become a mother once again. Britney has two children with former husband Kevin Federline.

Although the news must’ve devastated Britney Spears and her future husband, it seems that the couple is handling things in the best way and aren’t discouraged to become parents together. Best of luck to our one and only Princess of Pop!

