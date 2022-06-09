Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding interrupted by first husband

Britney Spears was tying the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari when former husband Jason Alexander tried to crash the wedding

The day of Britney Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari´finally arrived this Thursday, 9. However, the star-studded event, which was expecting the attendance of A-listers like Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, and even Madonna, was dramatically interrupted when Spears’ first husband was found trespassing her residence in Los Angeles where the wedding was taking place.

According to TMZ, Jason Alexander, whom Britney married in 2004 and was annulled only 55 hours later, was streaming his attempt to crash the wedding on Instagram. He managed to enter the house but was detained by Britney’s security team.

Britney Spears' wedding was just dramatically interrupted, as her first husband, Jason Alexander, showed up trying to crash the event ... resulting in a police response. https://t.co/twc25BOhKB — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2022

Although Alexander, Britney’s childhood friend, claimed he had been invited to the wedding, the security team alerted the LA Police. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department rapidly responded to the trespassing call and appeared on the scene. According to the media outlet, they are still working on the case.

Jason Alexander reemerged in the public spotlight during the #FreeBritney movement showing his support to his former wife and even claiming they had resumed communications. It’s still unknown if the wedding actually took place before Alexander crashed the event.

Britney had announced a couple of weeks before that they lost the baby they were expecting receiving lots of support from fans and friends.

