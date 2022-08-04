Brittney Griner, who is the basketball player sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia?

The United States considers that Vladimir Putin is using the basketball star as a piece in his political game.

Russia’s justice has sentenced to nine years in prison U.S. star basketball player Brittney Griner for drug possession and smuggling. In a decision that has sparked worldwide controversy, the judge, Anna Sotnikova, issued her sentence finding Griner guilty of crimes that violate articles 228 and 229.1 of the Russian criminal code.

Who is Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner is a professional basketball player from the United States. Born on October 18, 1990, Griner was one of the stars of the Phoenix Mercury prior to her capture in Russia. During his collegiate career, Brittney was one of the best prospects in history, scoring more than 2,000 points and accumulating more than 500 blocks.

In 2009, Griner reached the Women’s Basketball League in the United States (WNBA) as a grand promise for the Phoenix Mercury. In 2016, was a key player for the United States to win the gold medal at the Rio Olympics. In Tokyo 2020, the basketball player won another Olympic gold medal with the USA.

Britney Griner is one of the few players who can boast of having won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA national collegiate championship, a World Basketball Championship, and a WNBA championship.

Why is Brittney Griner going to jail?

In February 2022, coinciding with the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Brittney Griner was detained by immigration personnel at the Moscow airport for carrying hashish oil (cannabis) in her luggage. The basketball player was entering Russia to play in the Russian league (with the Ekaterinburg team), taking advantage of the months of rest in the WNBA. From that moment on, the United States considered that Griner was being used politically by Vladimir Putin in view of the war scenario in Ukraine.

How long will Brittney Griner be in jail?

Brittney Griner’s trial began on July 1 and this Wednesday, August 4, the final sentence arrived. Nine years in prison for the U.S. basketball player.

Within the controversy of the case, the judge not only considered Griner’s crime of drug possession and smuggling but also her importance as a reference in world basketball. According to the basketball player’s lawyers, the sentence will be appealed immediately.

“I made a mistake without malice and I hope the sentence will not end my life,” Brittney Griner had said.

Joe Biden calls for the release of Brittney Griner

After the ruling was announced, President Joe Biden called for the immediate release of the player. “This is unacceptable. I demand Russia release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates. We will work tirelessly to get her home,” were Biden’s words.

At some point in the controversial situation, Russia offered a deal trade to the United States. Brittney Griner in exchange for the Russian prisoner, Vadim Krasikov.

BREAKING: Pres. Biden on Brittney Griner's sentence in Russian drug trial: "Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates." https://t.co/sloL1ViXWs pic.twitter.com/hCZ6eoa83N — ABC News (@ABC) August 4, 2022

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva News

