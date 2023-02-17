Bruce Willis Suffers from Dementia Due to Aphasia Condition; Family Reports

Bruce Willis’s family released a statement on social media regarding the actor’s health condition.

Bruce Willis suffers from dementia as a result of aphasia, a disease with which he was diagnosed in 2022. The actor retired from the spotlight after the diagnosis, which, being a very painful process, has been accompanied by his family at all times. They have been reporting on his state of health since last year.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage in the areas responsible for speech production and language comprehension, a situation that forced him to abandon his great passion for acting. The doctor’s prognosis was not favorable; however, the actor’s family is willing to ensure that he has a great quality of life for the next few years.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bruce Willis Dementia Diagnosis

Recently, Bruce Willis’ family reported that the actor was diagnosed with dementia due to his aphasia. Through a post on Instagram, they began by thanking all the support and love that the celebrity has received, and because of this, they intend to make the public aware of his health condition.

“Our family wanted to begin by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In that spirit, we wanted to provide an update on our beloved husband, father, and friend as we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing,” wrote Emma Hemmng Willis, Bruce Willis’ wife.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

She also clarified that Willis’ medical condition has worsened over time, although they now have a more specific diagnosis. “Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s medical condition has worsened, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, communication difficulties are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” Emma clarified.

Emma shared the diagnosis along with a photograph of the actor on the beach and added a link to additional medical information about FTD.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The post was shared by Demi Moore, to whom Bruce Willis was married for over a decade, and was filled with comments of sincere support for the actor and his family, lamenting the recent news. Bruce Willis disappeared from the lens of the cameras, and his family has been in charge of sharing with the world the process of his illness.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte