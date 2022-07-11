Cameron Diaz claims she was used as a “mule” for drug trafficking before becoming an actress

Cameron Díaz recalled the day she entered Morocco with a suitcase filled with unknown things.

When you look for your first job, you usually take the first thing you find, as happened to Cameron Diaz, who after trying her luck as a catalog model decided to travel to Paris and become an editorial model. However, this almost caused her to go to jail because Díaz claims she was about to be a victim of drug trafficking after accepting to carry a totally closed suitcase that was not hers and whose contents she did not know.

In her participation in the podcast Second Life, the actress talked about her return to Hollywood and how she has spent this time focusing exclusively on her family. When Cameron recalled her beginnings, she told about the time she was living in Paris with the hope of becoming an editorial model, but the only thing she got was about to end her career.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the actress, one of the few jobs she got while living in Paris was a modeling event in Morocco. For this, she was asked to bring a locked suitcase to which she did not have the key and in which, supposedly, were the clothes she would wear on that catwalk.

“I was in Paris for a whole year and didn’t work a single day. I couldn’t find something to save my life, and then one day I got a job, but I actually think I was being a drug mule to bring drugs to Morocco, I swear,” she told Hillary Kerr, the podcast host.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cameron claims she didn’t know what was in the suitcase until she arrived at the airport in Morocco when she decided to turn the suitcase over to authorities and say she didn’t know what was in her luggage.

The actress said that she realized how dangerous the situation she was in was when she started to be questioned by the authorities and saw herself as a helpless girl in a foreign country. That was when she decided to collaborate with the police, hand over the suitcase, and return to France to avoid a sentence that could have been more than 10 years for entering the country with illicit substances.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

She also claimed that this was the first and only job he had in France. Upon her return to the United States, she participated in a casting for the movie The Mask and got the role that would launch her to stardom.

Later, Cameron Diaz became one of the most recognized and popular actresses in Hollywood until 2014, when she decided to quit acting and concentrate on her family alongside her husband Benji Maddox and daughter Raddix.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, she also admitted that it was Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady who convinced her to come out of retirement and return to Hollywood.

It is important to note that Cameron Diaz managed to get off with a sentence because, in the nineties, actions to stop drug trafficking were less strict than today.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Currently, it is recommended not to accept suitcases or objects from strangers to transport in your luggage, because although the sentences for participating in this type of illegal practice vary from country to country, they always imply jail time for the person involved.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte