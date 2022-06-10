Camille Vasquez denies having an affair with Johnny Depp, says rumors are sexist

The actor’s lawyer assured that the only relationship between she and Johnny Depp is merely professional.

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer that defended him in the trial the actor faced against his ex-wife Amber Heard, became one of the crucial characters of the legal process. She achieved the victory of her client and because of this the firm where she worked promoted her to partner.

During the six-week legal trial, which took place in a court in Virginia, rumors arose that Vasquez and Depp were having an affair. Photos even began to circulate showing that the two had good chemistry during the sessions in which the actor had to testify.

Now, the lawyer revealed to People magazine, that the speculations about her alleged relationship with the actor are false. She also qualified as “sexist” the fact that people linked her with the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain media would accept it or say that my interactions with Johnny, who is a friend and whom I’ve known and represented for four and a half years, that my interactions were somehow inappropriate or unprofessional. It’s disappointing to hear that,” she said.

The lawyer assured said media, that she is a professional person who cares about her clients, so the treatment she had with the actor was the same as with the other people she has represented.

“I care a lot about my clients, and obviously we have become close. But when I say we, I mean the whole team, and of course that includes Johnny,” Vasquez said. “My work is my love,” and when I love, I love very deeply,” he concluded.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

