Camille Vasquez lands her first magazine cover and talks about her Latina roots

Johnny Depp’s lawyer talked to a famous magazine about her job, her latina roots and how she wants women to feel empowered.

Camille Vasquez, the successful lawyer who defended Johnny Depp along with his partner Benjamin Chew in the defamation trial against Amber Heard and who after winning became a partner in the law firm that represented the actor, not only won the public’s affection for her determination in the case or her charisma, but also for being an inspiration for Latina women living in the United States who are studying law, just like her.

After gaining worldwide recognition, Vasquez, who has Latin roots as the daughter of immigrant parents from Cuba and Colombia, was the special guest of HOLA! USA magazine to pose exclusively on its cover and talk about her experience working for Depp, her professional career, and her family life.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“She was at the center of one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year. Dubbed the ‘queen of cross-examination,’ the Hispanic attorney became a vital member of the litigation team that ended the trial with a jury finding in Depp’s favor,” the magazine wrote.

When asked about how she came to represent Depp, the lawyer said that she has been working on the actor’s cases for four and a half years, so it was very simple and natural for her to defend him in the controversial trial against Amber Heard because of her knowledge of his background. She also talked about how they gave Depp the good news since he did not show up for the final verdict because he was traveling in the UK.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The court was very generous in providing us with a break room that we used for lunch and meetings. We FaceTimed [Johnny]; he was so relieved, so happy, and grateful. It was nice to see him smile. A friend of ours and I were talking, and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years,’ and it’s true,” she said.

Camille Vasquez’s Latino pride

Camille Vasquez said that her mother is Cuban and her father is Colombian and both left their countries to give her and her sister a better life and education. When asked about what lessons her parents left her, she replied:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“To stay humble and be grateful for all the sacrifices they have made. I think working hard is something they instilled in both of us. There will always be people and forces that will be against you because of your last name or your looks, etc. For them, it was critical for us to learn the language. We are proud of where our parents came from, but it is also a testament to the fact that we are Americans. We were born in California, both of us. I was born in Northern California and my sister in Los Angeles. We are first-generation Americans,” she said.

The lawyer revealed that she speaks Spanish perfectly, as it is her first language, and loves to cook Cuban or Colombian dishes and music.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Female Inspiration

Johnny Depp’s lawyer said she was happy to be an inspiration to other Hispanic women and sent them a powerful message:

“Let them follow their dreams and commit to them. My goal has always been to be an advocate; I believe I was born to be an advocate. I’ve been told that I’ve talked a lot since I was a little girl. When I’m passionate about something, I take it very seriously and I think it’s about following your dreams, sticking to your instincts, and not being afraid to be confident and do the right thing.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If I could be an inspiration to other young women, especially Hispanic and Latina women, then it’s all been worth it. At the end of the day, that’s what’s important,” she said.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte