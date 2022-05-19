Camille Vasquez: who is Johnny Depp’s fierce lawyer?

The young renowned lawyer surprised viewers with her style that repeatedly cornered Amber Heard during her cross-examination.

Since the trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard began in Fairfax, Virginia, fans and media have not taken their eyes off every behavior and statement of both the Edward Scissorhands actor and the Aquaman actress, but this week one of the attorneys took the spotlight.

Camille Vasquez is one of Depp’s lawyers, although she had made some interventions, we hadn’t seen her in full action until this week. The young lawyer surprised the audience and the Internet with her incisive cross-examination of Amber Heard, who found herself cornered on several occasions. Although the lawyer’s personality comes across as very assertive and determined in every trial, she also has a laid-back, human side that has been picked up on by some fans.

But who is Johnny Depp’s brilliant lawyer, the secret card Depp’s team had in the trial against Amber Heard? We tell you.

Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer?

According to the renowned law firm Brown Rudnick, Camille Vasquez, 37, who has a private Instagram account under the same name, joined the Firm’s Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group after joining a national firm in Los Angeles.

She attended law school at the University of Southern California in 2006 and earned a J.D. from Southwestern Law School in 2010.

In 2021, he earned an award from America’s Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch, in Commercial Litigation. In addition to English, she also speaks Spanish.

Her work focuses on plaintiff-side defamation lawsuits, such as the Johnny Depp lawsuit, but she also has experience in litigating contract disputes, business torts, and employment claims. The site lists her as an expert in creating strategies for private clients, as well as highlights her expertise in handling reputation management issues.

Currently, Vasquez and her partner, Benjamin G. Chew, are part of the Brown Rudnick Sports & Entertainment team that is representing Johnny Depp and who shared on their page an official document of the lawsuit.

It seems that Depp’s legal team planned for Vasquez to only interrogate Amber Heard since her sister was interrogated by another attorney. Still, she’s caught the attention of thousands of viewers also with her assertive way to object to Heard’s lawyers while questioning witnesses.

