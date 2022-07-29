Camille Vazquez denies rumors of a relationship with Johnny Depp

The lawyer who won the case against Amber Heard broke her silence and spoke about the rumors of the alleged relationship with the actor.

On June 1, 2022, Johhny Depp’s life took a 360 turn when he won the controversial and exhausting trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. But the actor would not have made it without his exceptional group of lawyers, amongst them Camille Vasquez, who won the affection of the public thanks to her charisma.

But in a case as mediatic as this one, rumors of an alleged relationship, which she denied, between Depp and Vasquez were not long in coming, since during the process both were very close and affectionate.

Although at the time the lawyer commented something about what was rumored, she finally spoke openly about the subject in a recent interview with host Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

Camille Vasquez talks about her alleged relationship with Depp

During the interview, King asked Vasquez how she experienced that stage of sentimental rumors between her client and her and she assured him that although it was disappointing, she also understood that “people like love stories” and that’s why they invented a romantic link.

“I think they started because people like love stories, they like to make things up and that doesn’t mean they are true and obviously, in this case, they were not true, they have never been true.”

When the presenter recalled fans mentioning that they were very affectionate, Heard responded:

“I’m affectionate with everyone. I mean, that’s how I am, I naturally describe myself as a warm person. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking care of your clients, I was fighting for their life, their name. It’s perfectly normal to be able to reach out and give a hug and make him feel like he’s protected,” she said.

Right after winning the trial, Camille was promoted and became an associate in the law firm that represented Johnny Depp. As for the actor, he’s been winding down on Europe first playing gigs in London, and recently he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman.

As for Amber Heard, she and her legal team are still trying to challenge de verdict for alleged inconsistencies.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

