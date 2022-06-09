Camille Vasquez gets promotion after winning Johnny Depp’s case against Amber Heard

After the actor won his lawsuit against his ex-wife, his lawyer won a promotion at the Brown Rudnick law firm that represented him.

Apparently not only did Johnny Depp receive good news when he won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but also Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who defended him during the whole legal process and who finally, together with Benjamin Chew and her other partners, managed to win the trial against the ‘Aquaman’ actress.

According to Brown Rudnick, the law firm that represented Depp, Camille Vasquez was promoted after obtaining a good result for her client in the Fairfax Court in Virginia, United States.

What was the promotion about? Well, nothing more and nothing less than being an attorney, she became a partner in the firm.

“We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” they wrote on Twitter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Camille as a partner in our firm. Historically, we have reserved these types of announcements for the end of the fiscal year, but, Camille’s performance in the Johnny Depp trial showed the world that she is ready to take the next step. We are incredibly proud of her,” wrote Brown Rudnick CEO William Baldiga.

The CEO said in a statement that Vasquez joined his Orange County office in 2018 as an associate in the Litigation and Arbitration practice and detailed that she has more than 10 years of experience as a trial attorney in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment claims, so because of her extensive experience and strong performance they made the decision to make her a partner.

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me their full vote of confidence by inviting me into the partnership. I am proud of the exceptionally talented team that I have had the privilege to lead,” said Camille Vasquez.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

