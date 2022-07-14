Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, the romance that transcended beyond ‘Star Wars’

The actors had an affair while filming George Lucas’ first trilogy.

Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) captivated audiences with their romance in Star Wars, and, for decades, fans wanted to see them together because of their on-screen chemistry. It wasn’t until decades later that they revealed their love had gone beyond the screen.

In 2016, Carrie published a book with her memoirs. Here, she confirmed the rumor that had been going around for years: she and Ford had an affair that lasted three months when they were filming the first movie of the saga in 1976.

The iconic Princess Leia confessed that the romance began during a party organized by George Lucas when she was 20 years old and Harrison was 32. According to the story, they flirted throughout the party and eventually he seduced her. Ford accompanied her home and spent the night together; the affair lasted for three more months.

“It was very intense. We were Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend,” she said in an interview with People magazine.

It should be noted that, at the time, Ford was married to his first wife, Mary Marquardt, with whom he had two children, so he was unfaithful to Fisher and his wife. The actress also confessed that she was captivated that someone like Harrison would listen to her.

“I looked at Harrison. The face of a hero. A few hairs fell over his briefly furrowed brow,” Fisher wrote in her latest published memoir, The Princess Diarist. “How could you ask such a specimen of a man to be satisfied with someone like me?” she added.

For his part, the actor did not feel comfortable with Fisher’s statements, with whom he maintained a solid friendship; so, a year after the publication of the book, he broke his silence about the affair they had and assured that “it took him by surprise.”

“I expect to be criticized, and I expect to be unfairly flattered. That’s part of it, that people will talk about you,” the performer told GQ. “You live and you die. The unnatural thing is that the film survives. But that doesn’t worry me. I mean, it’s fine while it lasted, while I was alive. It was fine,” he noted in the interview published in 2017.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

