The Catholic Church Will Bless Same-Sex Couples Despite Backlash

The Catholic Church has just confirms a big announcement for the LGBTQ community.

In a historic decision, Catholic priests in Germany will be able to bless same-sex unions starting in 2026. The groundbreaking change was approved at a Synodal Path conference, the dialogue forum created to promote reform in the institution. 176 of the 202 members of the guild, composed of bishops and laypeople, voted in favor of performing these ceremonies, while 14 voted against and 12 abstained.

Priests Will be Able to Bless Same-Sex Couples

The reform was approved, but the blessings won’t have an immediate effect. Following the agreements at the conference, the start date will be in 2026. This provides a reasonable period to establish, with the participation of the German Episcopal Conference and other bodies, the exact liturgy of the ceremony, as well as other formal aspects related to the protocol.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As part of the same resolution titled Blessings for Loving Couples, the Synodal Path also approved blessings for heterosexual couples whose members have married civilly after a divorce. According to the view of the ecclesiastical authorities in Germany, refusing to bless couples “who want to live their union in mutual love, obligation, and responsibility towards each other and God” would be a lack of compassion and discriminatory, as well as not justified from a theological point of view.

In many German parishes, same-sex couples are already blessed.

This was happening in a sort of ecclesiastical legal limbo, and participating priests faced possible sanctions.

The regularization of these blessings was one of the central demands of the Synodal Path, a reform forum founded in 2019 that has not avoided confrontation with the Vatican and advocates, among other things, examining the practice of celibacy and opening up the pronouncement of sermons to women.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2021, the Vatican declared that blessing same-sex couples are not allowed according to the doctrine of the Catholic Church and affirmed that such unions “cannot be objectively recognized as aligned with the revealed plans of God.”

This recent Synodal Path conference in Germany was highly anticipated by both detractors and supporters of the reform process, which began in the wake of the scandals of child abuse in the German Catholic Church. In recent days, women’s and young Catholics’ organizations demonstrated in Frankfurt (the site of the event) to demand women’s priesthood and a more diverse Church with slogans like “Jesus also had two fathers,” while conservative groups urged the Synodal Path not to “do as Luther did.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally written in Spanish by Miguel Fernández in Cultura Colectiva News.





Podría interesarte