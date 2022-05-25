A guide to understand your cat behavior and body language

Understanding your cat’s behavior can make you a better owner and make your cat a happier pet.

Many people have a misconception of cats and see them as dangerous or rude pets that could hurt anyone without mercy; the reality is that understanding them can be more complex than with dogs. This does not mean that they are impossible to deal with. Cats, like humans, reveal the true way they are feeling through their body language and we must be very attentive to this, because, perhaps, there are many things that we are overlooking with our feline friend.

Cats communicate in different ways and although body language can say more than their meows, we should not ignore the sounds of our kitty. When our cat meows they may be saying ‘hello’, asking for something, or telling us that something is wrong, such as a medical problem.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: These are the furry companions royalty has

There is no doubt that seeing a cat chattering can be a little strange and maybe it scares us a little to see him like that when he sees a fly, a bird or an animal outside the house, but it is completely normal. They do it when they see a prey that they would consider interesting to catch and they can also be frustrated for not being able to catch it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cat Habits

A common way for your cat to show you love and mark you as their territory is when they bump your head against you.

Have you ever wondered why your cat pushes their paws into a soft surface? Maybe a blanket or even your own lap or body, well when they’re young they do this as a way to stimulate milk production in their mothers, in other words, it is an instinctive behavior to show affection.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When a cat throws things for no apparent reason it can be annoying, but in reality it has more than one reason. They can be to test their paws, to get your attention, or simply out of curiosity.

Cat Games

Whether you’re a cat fan or not, you probably know the love that felines have for scratching things, and it not only entertains them, but also helps them to keep their claws in good condition.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Don’t worry if your cat attacks you while you are walking. Maybe it is a sign that he is bored, giving him more stimulating toys can be a solution.

Body Language

Eyes, ears, body, and tail are the key body language indicators that will help you to understand your cat body language. For example, depending on the scenario, the high tail can represent a confident or a potentially aggressive cat. It’s important to pay attention to the situation in which they take place.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When living with a cat it is important to see the situation from its perspective or at least try to. When we approach a cat and it bites or scratches us, we blame them for its bad temperament, however, we do not take into account the way in which the cat perceived our gesture. Context is really important.

Posture

Their body shape and posture says a lot as well, when a cat is fearful or angry they will make themselves as big as possible in various ways, like when they arch their back.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When they point their head of body to you they may be receptive to your advances, but when they crouched down their body they may be feeling anxious or with fear.

When a cat stretches out they’re voluntarily exposing themselves and that they’re not feeling threatened, however, when their whole back is arched and their hair as well, they might be ready to stand their ground and fight.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Tail

The tail can also help you to understand their mood; It is one of the first places you should look to understand them. A high vertical tail means the cat is feeling confident, comfortable, happy, and friendly; on the other hand, a low tail indicates that they’re feeling fearful or anxious.

Have you ever watched your cat’s tail vibrating and flicking? It can be a sign of happy excitement; however this movement is similar to the one that cats make before it spray-marks something with urine, but once again, take a look at the context of this situation.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Their Ears

When a cat’s ears are forward, this means they’re calm and confident; high and erect means alert, and flattened down means angry or fearful.

Cat Eyes

If you’re still unsure about their mood, ‘the eyes… they never lie’. When a cat’s eyes are large and dilated, it can indicate fear, excitement or anger, as well when their pupils are narrow and constricted could indicate aggression, but again consider the context, because it can be just a little adjustment to the lack or excess of light.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Have you ever seen your cat blink slowly at you? it means they’re comfortable around you and they trust you! You can bond with your cat by returning the gesture and blink slowly back at them.

Cat Noises

When a cat growls is a warning to back off, on the other hand, a hissing indicates that a cat is feeling threatened and finally a yowl indicates that they’re out of options.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte