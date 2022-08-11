Celebrities have been quietly unliking Johnny Depp’s Instagram statement about Amber Heard

It seems that after unreleased documents showed that Johnny Depp didn’t have such fair play during the trial against Amber Heard, many celebs have been withdrawing their support to the actor but in a very quiet and sneaky way.

A report from Buzzfeed News found that many celebrities that initially liked Johnny Depp’s post after the jury ruled out that Amber Heard must pay him 15 million dollars in a libel trial have unliked the post following the release of documents that show that Depp’s legal team didn’t have a fair play at all.

The unsealed documents, achieved by Depp’s supporters who helped raise the money to release them, show that Heard’s team feared the actor would use nude pics of her ex-wife to “frivolously and maliciously suggest” she was once a sex worker; they also revealed very crude text between Depp and Marilyn Manson and how they talked not only about Amber but also of Rachel Wood who has accused the singer of abuse. They even revealed that Heard walked away from a fortune in the divorce proceedings.

Right after the jury of the Virginia Court ruled out that Hear had to pay $15 million in damages for libeling Depp in an op-ed where she called herself a victim of domestic abuse, and Depp was ordered to pay Amber $2 million for her claim of defamation against his legal team, both actors released public statements.

Depp’s post soon became one of the most popular Instagram posts of all time with 19.4 million likes. On the contrary, Heard’s post in which she called the decision a step back into women’s fight against domestic violence, only got 480 million likes.

Among the users who liked Depp’s post were Hollywood celebrities, singers, and influencers, but Buzzfeed News found that many have been quietly unliking the post right after the content of the unsealed document came to light.

Celebs like Bella Hadid, Amanda Knox, Joey King, Sophie Turner, and singer Youngblud are some of the high-profile and verified accounts that once liked Depp’s post and have unliked it.

Other celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, and Naomi Campbell have left their likes and/or supportive comments on Depp’s post intact, according to Cosmopolitan.

