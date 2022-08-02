The celebrities that cause the most carbon emissions should be called climate offenders

This calls for immediate action to regulate the unnecessary use of private jets.

In the past couple of weeks, Netizens have called out celebrities for using their private jets in the most unnecessary, selfish, and criminal way to satisfy their luxurious lives. A-listers like Kylie Jenner have been using their jets for ridiculous flights of less than 20 minutes that represent distances of less than an hour in a regular car, while most of the shaming regarding the climate crisis has been focused on us, regular human beings for using fast fashion, single-use plastics, and even our consumption of beef.

Although it was the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan the one who received the backlash first, now it’s been revealed that her excessive use of private jets isn’t even on the top list of celebrities with the highest carbon emissions (which doesn’t really exempt Jenner from being a climate criminal as the Internet has called her).

Using information from the Twitter account that tracks down celebrity-private flights and other data available for the public, the digital marketing agency Yard collected all the information to see who are the celebrities who are contaminating the most through private flights. To put it into numbers, according to Yard, celebrities emit about 3376.64 tonnes of CO2 emissions; that is 482.37 times more than any average person, and we’re only halfway down the year.

According to Chris Butterworth, Yard’s Digital Sustainability Director, “tackling climate change is one of the most urgent and pressing challenges that we face. It’s understandably frustrating when most of the population does their bit to lower their personal CO2e, whether that’s separating their cardboard from plastic, reducing their meat consumption, reducing their digital footprints by turning off their devices if they don’t use them for two hours or more or even just clearing out their email inboxes.”

So, without further ado, here are the worst celebrity climate offenders:

10. Travis Scott (3033.3 tonnes of CO2)

With an average of only 24.5 minutes flight and more than his partner Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott is the tenth celebrity on this black list of climate offenders. The average journey Scott is only 7.31 miles, the shortest on the list, which means that most of his flights are of very short distances.

9. Oprah Winfrey (3,493.17 tonnes of CO2)

The queen of television has used her private jet for 68 flights this year, which is 499 times more emissions than the average person in a year. The shortest flight she’s had is a 14-minute trip from Van Nuys to Santa Barbara both in California.

8. Mark Wahlberg (3772.85 tonnes of CO2)

The actor Mark Wahlberg might seem like a regular Boston guy but he’s also had his fair share of polluting enough to make it to the top 10 list of celebrity climate offenders. His plane has had 101 flights this year, 538.9 times more than the average person.

7. Kim Kardashian (4268.5 tonnes of CO2)

Kim Kardashian pollutes even more than her baby sister and she hasn’t received any backlash for it. Kim has just acquired her private jet and has already had 57 flights, 609.8 times more emissions than an average person. Her shortest flight was one of 23 minutes from San Diego to Camarillo, both in California.

6. Steven Spielberg (4,465 tonnes of CO2)

The Jaws director has had 61 flights so far this year, emitting 637.9 times more than the average person. The shortest flight he’s had this year was an 18-minute trip from Amsterdam to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, a country with great and fast train systems.

5. Blake Shelton (4,495 tonnes of CO2)

The country music legend has had 111 private flights on his jet with 642 times more emissions than an average person. One of his shortest trips was a 27-minute flight from Los Angeles to San Diego.

4. A-Rod (5,342.7 tonnes of CO2)

The baseball star and former partner of Jennifer Lopez are known for his A-lister lifestyle and that includes polluting a lot with his private jet. He’s had 763.24 times more emissions than an average person. His shortest flight was of only 34 minutes, and, in total, he’s had 106 private flights since January.

3. Jay-Z (6,981.3 tonnes of CO2)

The private jet of the influential rapper was used for 136 flights this year emitting over 6k tonnes of CO2. This is 997.3 times more than the emissions made by an average person in a year. The rapper isn’t on tour either so consider how much pollution he emits when he is touring.

2. Floyd Mayweather (7,076.8 tonnes of CO2)

The boxing champion is only one thousand tones than the number one polluter on the list; this is 1,011 times more than an average person. Unlike Swift, Mayweather has made more flights, with an average of 25 per month! His shortest flight was reported of only 10 minutes, which represents 1 ton of CO2 emitted in just this short flight.

1. Taylor Swift (8,293.54 tonnes of CO2)

According to Yard’s report, Taylor Swift has been the greatest polluter of the year with up to 170 private flights since January. This is a large amount considering that the artist isn’t even on tour right now. Rolling Stone asked each of these celebrities’ PR teams for comment and Swift’s was the only one to reply. They claim that the assumption is blatantly incorrect since she’s not the only one to use her plane. Still, as the owner, she should be called accountable since this jet has polluted this year 1,184.8 times more than an average person annually.

