Celebrity moms that ate their placenta and what does science has to say about

Many celebrities moms have made of placentophagy (placenta eating) a trend among Hollywood. This is what science has to say about it.

In the past years there’s been a growing trend among celebrities and how they experience birth and maternity. As you got from the title, that trend is eating the placenta right after birth, and although many might find this strange or even a bit gross, this isn’t a new practice but a very ancient one that dates back millennia. Not only that, it’s something that can be seen in the animal kingdom, as well.

So, who are the celeb moms that have resorted to this ancient practice, and does it have some benefits? First things first, what’s the deal with placentophagy or placenta eating?

The science behind placentophagy

The practice of eating the placenta or afterbirth is called placentophagy. The placenta is the very first organ formed after conception and is the bag that will hold and protect the fetus while it grows. But not only that, the placenta is the organ that connects the baby and the uterus helping provide oxygen, hormones, and nutrients for it to grow healthy.

As it is the only organ our body creates only to get rid of it, after birth, there’s really no need for it anymore. So why do animals and humans eat it? It is believed that some of the nutrients passed on to the baby still remain in the placenta right after birth. For that reason, many think that it can boost the mom’s energy and increase the quality and quantity of breast milk. It’s said that placentophagy can also reduce birth pains. As a matter of fact, it’s believed that one of the reasons most mammals do it instinctively is for that purpose. Also, since birth is such a complex hormonal process, it’s believed that eating the placenta can help level off the hormones of the body and thus avoid postpartum depression.

These assumptions don’t have any real medical support since they haven’t been fully tested. While it’s true that the placenta does keep some proteins and fats after birth, it is still unknown if they remain in any form other than raw. Some of the most common ways to consume the placenta are drying it and making it into pills or even cooking it, but it might be possible that these processes affect the level of nutrients found in the raw placenta. Also, these nutrients can be easily found and consumed in basically any healthy and balanced diet.

So, although there might be some benefits to placentophagy, there are also some risks. Let’s start with the basics, the main function of the placenta is to protect the baby from exposure to substances in the mom’s system. Naturally, the placenta then captures threatening elements like cadmium, mercury, selenium, and lead, as well as bacteria making it non-sterile. If you add to that risky mixture the exposure to contamination during birth, eating the placenta might not be the healthiest choice to boost your immune system.

So, which celebs swear by placentophagy?

Celebrity moms who have resorted to placentophagy

Hilary Duff

When the Disney alumni had her daughter Banks Violet, she decided to drink her placenta in a smoothie. According to Duff, “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was ten. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

Kourtney Kardashian

The mother of three decided to give placentophagy a try with the birth of her third child, Reign. She had the famous freeze-dried placenta pills and was so happy that shared on her Instagram feed a picture of them with the caption: “Yummy...PLACENTA pills! No joke...I will be sad when my placenta pills run out. They are life-changing!”

Kim Kardashian

Of course, this trend would be passed among sisters. Kim K decided to follow her eldest sister’s steps and try the pills after giving birth to her second child, Saint. “I can’t go wrong with taking a pill made of my own hormones, made by me, for me. I started researching and read about so many moms who felt this same way and said the overall healing process was much easier.”

Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless actress has had some controversial takes on motherhood, like chewing the food before giving it to her son. So, when she revealed she had her placenta turned into pills, no one was really shook. This is what she said about them: “I’ve got to the point that my husband said, ‘Did you have your happy pills today?’”

Mayim Bialik

The The Big Bang Theory star isn’t only a great actress but also a noted neuroscientist. When she was criticized for eating her placenta she responded with this: “Human beings are the only mammals that have chosen to not routinely ingest their placenta, which is consumed by every other mammal for its protein and iron-rich properties that are critical in helping the mother’s body recuperate after giving birth. End of story.”

Katherine Heigl

Also following the pill version, the star of Grey’s Anatomy had her placenta dried for the birth of her son (she had previously adopted two kids). Her experience was definitely very peculiar: “They told me that another mother down the hall had a company that freeze-dried pills. This guy came, he was a total cowboy: cowboy hat, cowboy boots … and a bag of placenta! He took it to his wife who freeze-dried it and turned it into pills, and I’ve been taking them.”

Chrissy Teigen

The model and TV host, has shared her maternity experiences through social media including the postpartum depression she struggled with after the birth of her eldest daughter Luna. When she gave birth to her son Miles, she decided to give the placenta a try after learning about the benefits of preventing PPD. She was a bit braver since she had it cooked at a restaurant: “They grill it here. You can try some of mine after.”

