She’s 76, and He’s 36: Cher and Her Boyfriend Proved Theirs Is Real Love

Although half the world can’t or won’t understand it because of their great age difference, the relationship between Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander A.E. Edwards, is not a fad; to prove it, they made their first official public appearance on a red carpet.

Cher and Alexander Prove Their Love is Real

During a Versace fashion event for the presentation of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the 76-year-old singer and her partner, 36, announced to the world that their love is real. And it is known that this occasion was their official presentation as a couple to the public because when an E! News reporter asked them if this was a typical date night for both of them, they answered this way:

“Well, have we done this before?” asked Cher to Alexander. “No, no. But it’s always on the radar,” he replied.

And if there are still people who think that what there is between the two is mere pantomime for the cameras is because they have not seen them kissing and hugging with the passion with which they did it on the carpet, where they left more than one person open-mouthed.

A Timeline of Cher and Alexander’s Relationship

The first rumors about the couple’s relationship surfaced last November after they were caught holding hands on a date with rapper Tyga in West Hollywood, California. To put the rumor to rest and accept reality, shortly thereafter Cher confirmed on Twitter her romance with Alexander, commenting that she had met him in September at Paris Fashion Week.

Their relationship progressed to the point of generating other rumors about an alleged engagement after the “Believe” singer posted a picture of her partner holding a ring. However, a source close to the two confirmed that it was not a marriage proposal but a simple gift born out of affection.

What is a fact is that the celebrities are already working on a joint musical project, as Cher recently told in an interview. “I’m traveling to England to do two albums, (I’ll be recording) some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m very excited about that,” she commented.

“He’s a producer and songwriter, and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

Could it be that very soon the couple will surprise us by announcing that a wedding is on the way? What do you think?

Story written in Spanish by Alex Vizzuet in Cultura Colectiva

